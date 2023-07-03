Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘Put It in Reverse Terry’ in need of new wheelchair-accessible van

Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5,...
Terry Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July.(GoFundMe)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (Gray News) – Terry Davis, the Tennessee man who became a viral sensation for lighting fireworks while in his wheelchair, is asking for help from the public.

Davis, also known as “Back Up Terry” or “Put It in Reverse Terry,” is need of a new wheelchair-accessible van.

According to a GoFundMe page, Davis’ wheelchair-accessible van is “broken beyond cost of repair” and he needs a new vehicle.

Fans have previously helped Davis get a new wheelchair and ramp.

Davis became an instant viral sensation six years ago from a YouTube video posted July 5, 2017, that shows him lighting fireworks on the Fourth of July. As the fireworks go off, Davis struggles to get out of the way in his wheelchair. The man recording the video is heard yelling at Davis to get to safety, saying, “Back up Terry! Put it in reverse Terry!”

The original YouTube video has nearly 15 million views.

In a Facebook post on Friday, news personality Winnie Wright said that despite years of effort, Davis “does not get a single dollar from any merchandise sold with his name or likeness.”

Davis has been using a wheelchair since he suffered a serious spinal injury nearly 15 years ago.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

Tell City Police Sgt. and suspect killed in exchange of gunfire at Perry Co. Memorial Hospital
Repairs to a 24-inch main break in Waikiki are now complete and Kuhio Avenue has been reopened,...
Kuhio Avenue reopens after repairs completed for 24-inch main break
A police pursuit in Tennessee ended in the rollover crash of a stolen truck, according to...
WATCH: Stolen truck leading police in pursuit on wrong side of highway overturns in crash
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account
How ‘catch-up contributions’ can help grow your retirement account