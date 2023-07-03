Tributes
Project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in south Maui gets $25M federal grant

HNN/Generic Image
HNN/Generic Image(HNN File)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:44 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A south Maui road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion is set to get $25 million in federal funding.

The funding comes as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, which awarded more than $2.2 billion to 162 transportation infrastructure projects nationwide.

The grant will help fund the first phase of the north segment of the Kihei North-South Collector Road.

Officials say the north segment expansion of the Kihei North-South Collector Road will serve as a potential way to alleviate traffic congestion around South Maui.

The Liloa Drive Extension project is set to consist of five phases.

The first phase will cover about half a mile from East Waipuilani Road to Kulanihakoʻi Street.

Eventually, the projected road plan calls for a new two-lane roadway that will be complete with both pedestrian and bike paths.

Construction is projected to begin in 2025, following environmental reviews and permit approvals.

