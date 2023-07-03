Project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion in south Maui gets $25M federal grant

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A south Maui road project aimed at alleviating traffic congestion is set to get $25 million in federal funding.

The funding comes as part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity grant program, which awarded more than $2.2 billion to 162 transportation infrastructure projects nationwide.

The grant will help fund the first phase of the north segment of the Kihei North-South Collector Road.

Officials say the north segment expansion of the Kihei North-South Collector Road will serve as a potential way to alleviate traffic congestion around South Maui.

The Liloa Drive Extension project is set to consist of five phases.

The first phase will cover about half a mile from East Waipuilani Road to Kulanihakoʻi Street.

Eventually, the projected road plan calls for a new two-lane roadway that will be complete with both pedestrian and bike paths.

Construction is projected to begin in 2025, following environmental reviews and permit approvals.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.