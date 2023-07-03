Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Waikiki Saturday night, according to Honolulu Police.

Officials say the man is accused of pulling a knife on another driver near the intersection of Kalakaua and Lewers Street.

Police say the incident happened just after 11 p.m.

Officials say the teenage victim managed to flag down a police officer.

Police say the suspect was later pulled over and placed under arrest.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.