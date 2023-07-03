Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki

Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki((Image: Hawaii News Now))
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:01 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with a road rage incident in Waikiki Saturday night, according to Honolulu Police.

Officials say the man is accused of pulling a knife on another driver near the intersection of Kalakaua and Lewers Street.

Police say the incident happened just after 11 p.m.

Officials say the teenage victim managed to flag down a police officer.

Police say the suspect was later pulled over and placed under arrest.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UH head football coach June Jones arrest for DUI
Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing forensic patient
It’s a big day in Hawaii as Honolulu’s largest public works project marks a major milestone....
Marking ‘historic’ milestone, scores line up on opening day to ride Honolulu’s long-awaited rail

Latest News

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle in Nanakuli
Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle in Nanakuli
Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo
Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo
Police search for 2 suspects involved in robbing man at knifepoint in Chinatown
Police search for 2 suspects involved in robbing man at knifepoint in Chinatown