Motorcyclist in critical condition after crashing into vehicle in Nanakuli

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:42 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an overnight crash in Nanakuli, according to Police Officials.

Authorities say the incident happened just before midnight on Farrington Highway near Pua Avenue.

Police say the 27-year-old man was believed to have been speeding when he blew through a red light and slammed head-on into another driver.

We’re told she wasn’t hurt.

This story may be updated.

