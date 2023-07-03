Tributes
After multiple surgeries, unceasing prayers teen girl critically shot to be discharged from ICU

Hawaii teen shot in the head moving out the ICU
Hawaii teen shot in the head moving out the ICU(KGMB KHNL)
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:18 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After several major surgeries and unceasing prayers, the mother of a 17-year-old girl critically injured in a shooting last month in Maili told Hawaii News Now there’s been positive developments in her recovery.

Last month, Richianna DeGuzman was merely walking down the street with a group of friends when police said suspects opened fire and she was shot in the head.

But now, doctors say she’s doing well enough to be discharged from the intensive care unit.

Her family says that following the surgeries, DeGuzman as been encouraging signs of life, including blinking her eyes and moving her head.

When she was admitted to Queen’s Medical Center back on June 17, DeGuzman’s mother said doctors had discussed the possibility she was brain dead.

Soon, she’ll move to a rehabilitation facility.

“We thank God,” said Susan Mahiai. “This is the miracle we have been praying for.”

Meanwhile, no arrests have been made in the case and an investigation remains ongoing.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE
After another Oahu shooting, loved ones pray for a teen’s recovery — and an end to the violence
Mother: 17-year-old girl on life support after being shot in the head
‘All signs and miracles’: Glimpses of recovery seen in teen critically shot in West Oahu

