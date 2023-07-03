In memorial service, loved ones bid final aloha to surfing icon Dane Kealoha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family members gathered Sunday at Ehukai Beach Park to remember surfing legend Dane Kealoha.

The former Duke Invitational winner died May 10 at the age of 64.

He had been battling colon cancer, his family confirmed.

For his memorial service, loved ones held a paddle out yesterday at 11 a.m. at the beach park.

Sunday would have been Kealoha’s 65th birthday.

Kealoha began surfing on the shores of Waikiki in the 1960s and at the age of 15, and won the Hawaii state surfing title in the boy’s division.

From that point forward, Kealoha continued to move forward in his surfing career.

In 1977, he achieved third place in the Duke Kahanamoku Invitational, placing him behind Bobby Owens and Eddie Aikau. However, in 1983, the surfing icon was able to claim the first-place spot.

Kealoha’s legacy has continued to inspire many aspiring surfers, including notable figures such as Sunny Garcia and Johnny Boy Gomes.

Kealoha was also ranked as the sixth greatest power surfer of all time by Surfer Magazine in 2011.

A previous paddle out service for Kealoha was also hosted by his family on June 25 at 10:30 a.m in Maui.

The service took place at Kealoha’s favorite surf spot — Honolua Bay.

