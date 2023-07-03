Kuhio Avenue reopens after repairs completed for 24-inch main break
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a 24-inch main break in Waikiki are now complete and Kuhio Avenue has been reopened, Board of Water Supply officials announced Sunday.
All lanes Kuhio Avenue were closed between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue since the break was reported last Wednesday.
Crews had to make repairs to a second main break on Thursday, which was part of the 24-inch main break.
Officials say the work took longer than normal due to nearby utility lines complicating the repairs.
