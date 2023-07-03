Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Kuhio Avenue reopens after repairs completed for 24-inch main break

Repairs to a 24-inch main break in Waikiki are now complete and Kuhio Avenue has been reopened,...
Repairs to a 24-inch main break in Waikiki are now complete and Kuhio Avenue has been reopened, Board of Water Supply officials announced Sunday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:31 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Repairs to a 24-inch main break in Waikiki are now complete and Kuhio Avenue has been reopened, Board of Water Supply officials announced Sunday.

All lanes Kuhio Avenue were closed between Paoakalani Avenue and Ohua Avenue since the break was reported last Wednesday.

Crews had to make repairs to a second main break on Thursday, which was part of the 24-inch main break.

Officials say the work took longer than normal due to nearby utility lines complicating the repairs.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man, 38, arrested in connection to apparent road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

main break
Portion of Kuhio Avenue remains closed as repairs go on for 24-inch main break
Kuhio Avenue 24-inch water main break valve repairs
Portion of Kuhio Avenue closed as repairs continue for 24-inch main break in Waikiki
Needed electrical work and other upgrades prompt upcoming shutdown of H3 Freeway on Oahu
TRAFFIC ALERT: HECO work to require daylong shutdown of H-3 Freeway
First Alert Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic contraflowed on Mamalahoa Highway in Hookena due to crash