Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise concertgoers with unexpected performance together

“American Idol” season 21 winner Iam Tongi will took the stage for a special performance on Saturday.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:10 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Over 5,000 people flocked to Turtle Bay on Oahu’s North Shore to see the new American Idol Winner, Iam Tongi, perform at Ohana Day on Saturday.

In a surprise to concertgoers, Tongi was joined on stage by Roman De Peralta from the music group Kolohe Kai.

The two performed the Kolohe Kai hit “Cool Down” together, the same song Tongi used to clinch his finale win on American Idol.

“I mean, he’s coming home after an epic win, and I texted him, are you going to jam “Cool Down” tomorrow? And he said yeah, and I said, ‘Can I join?’ and he was really stoked. I am honored to be here,” said De Peralta.

On Sunday, the Ohana Day festivities will continue with performances by Kapena and Paula Fuga.

There is a bag check policy at the event, so if you plan to attend — no food or drinks are allowed.

Tongi, still reveling in his Idol win, said, “I’m thankful for everyone. Over here. It’s just crazy to see. Still, now everyone supports, and yeah.”

