Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun inducted into National High School Sports Hall of Fame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can add another accolade to Clarissa Chun’s already long long list of accomplishments

The Hawaii native was inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Seattle, Washington.

Chun became just the third Hawaii athlete to make it into the hall.

Back in 1998, Chun was the first wrestler to win an official state girls wrestling title at Roosevelt High School.

Her wrestling career continued as a World champion and Olympic medalist for team USA.

She’s also been an assistant coach for the USA wrestling team and most recently became the inaugural head coach of the Women’s wrestling team at the university of Iowa.

All the while never forgetting her island roots

“I’m always so proud to represent Hawaii, it’s who I am, my upbringing and everything I do, I take a little piece of home with me.” Chun told Hawaii News Now. “I have a hard time assessing the fact that I’ve done anything more than what I just love to do.”

“So, I guess, yeah, it’s a true honor to be able to celebrate.”

Chun is set to lead the Lady Hawkeyes in their first official wrestling season later this year.

