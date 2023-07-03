Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun inducted into National High School Sports Hall of Fame

You can add another accolade to Clarissa Chun’s already long long list of accomplishments
You can add another accolade to Clarissa Chun’s already long long list of accomplishments(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:03 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can add another accolade to Clarissa Chun’s already long long list of accomplishments

The Hawaii native was inducted into the National High School Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday in Seattle, Washington.

Chun became just the third Hawaii athlete to make it into the hall.

Back in 1998, Chun was the first wrestler to win an official state girls wrestling title at Roosevelt High School.

Her wrestling career continued as a World champion and Olympic medalist for team USA.

She’s also been an assistant coach for the USA wrestling team and most recently became the inaugural head coach of the Women’s wrestling team at the university of Iowa.

All the while never forgetting her island roots

“I’m always so proud to represent Hawaii, it’s who I am, my upbringing and everything I do, I take a little piece of home with me.” Chun told Hawaii News Now. “I have a hard time assessing the fact that I’ve done anything more than what I just love to do.”

“So, I guess, yeah, it’s a true honor to be able to celebrate.”

Chun is set to lead the Lady Hawkeyes in their first official wrestling season later this year.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

The Farrington High School football team was in Kaka’ako Saturday morning to help load up about...
Farrington football team delivers big donation of books bound for Micronesia
UH football visits local children’s hospital ahead of 2023 Fall training camp
57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks Marcus Mariota and golf match between the NFL and NBA