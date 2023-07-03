Hawaii observatories play key role in new mission to explore ‘dark universe’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Hawaii observatories are said to be playing a critical role in the Euclid space telescope mission that launched from Florida on Saturday.

The telescope will spend over six years in space to survey the sky and explore the evolution of the dark universe. It will also work on creating a 3D map of the universe.

The three Hawaii telescopes involved are the Canada-France-Hawaii Telescope on Mauna Kea, Japan’s Subaru Telescope on Mauna Kea and the UH Institute for Astronomy Telescope on Haleakala.

All three telescopes will be helping to collect data throughout the Euclid mission.

After data is collected and analyzed, astronomers will be able to infer the properties of dark energy, dark matter and gravity in order to reveal more about their origins in the universe.

