First Alert Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather for the week

Mostly dry and stable trade wind conditions are expected through the Independence Day holiday, with moderate trade winds focusing low clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas, mainly during the nights and mornings.

Later in the week, an upper level disturbance may bring an increase in trade wind showers Thursday and Friday. Moisture from former tropical cyclone Adrian in the far eastern North Pacific could also bring an increase in moisture about a week from now.

Surf remains quiet, with background swells bringing some small waves for south shores. North and west shores will remain generally flat, with small and choppy waves for east shores from the lighter trade winds. Otherwise, no significant swells are anticipated this week.

Winds are set to increase a bit for the beginning of the week, with a small craft advisory going up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the island of Hawaii through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

