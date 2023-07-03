Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather for Independence Day holiday

Your top local headlines for Monday, July 3, 2023.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:41 AM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds continue to blow Monday through Wednesday with the trades becoming breezy Thursday into the weekend.

Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially during overnights and mornings.

Leeward communities will be mostly dry, except on the Big Island, where clouds and a few showers are expected to develop each afternoon and evening.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Surf along all shores is expected to remain flat to tiny through Friday. North facing shores may see a larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend.

Small south and southeast swells from the east of New Zealand, has generated a southwest swell that may bring waves over the upcoming weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

