First Alert Forecast: Summertime trade wind weather for Independence Day holiday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade winds continue to blow Monday through Wednesday with the trades becoming breezy Thursday into the weekend.

Low clouds and showers will favor windward and mauka areas, especially during overnights and mornings.

Leeward communities will be mostly dry, except on the Big Island, where clouds and a few showers are expected to develop each afternoon and evening.

Surf along all shores is expected to remain flat to tiny through Friday. North facing shores may see a larger north-northwest swell is possible this weekend.

Small south and southeast swells from the east of New Zealand, has generated a southwest swell that may bring waves over the upcoming weekend.

A Small Craft Advisory is posted until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

