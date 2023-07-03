Farrington football team delivers big donation of books bound for Micronesia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Farrington High School football team was in Kaka’ako Saturday morning to help load up about 40,000 books bound for Micronesia.

This event was in partnership with Reach Out Pacific and the Friends of Hawaii Libraries.

The books are from what was not sold at the non-profit’s annual book sale and are set to head to Tap and Chuuk in the Micronesian islands -- two areas that will greatly benefit from the added resources to their educational programs.

“We brought about 150,000 books and media and the remainder goes to Micronesia to help stock their libraries, their classrooms.” Friends of Hawaii Libraries executive director Nainoa Mau told Hawaii News Now. “They don’t have a budget for books.”

Farrington has been helping with this initiative for years and say that this is just the small part they play in serving the community here in the islands and across the pacific.

“For us as a football program, as a high school, we always want to be involved with the community.” Farrington football head coach Daniel Sanchez said. “It’s very important for us and this is a huge part of our football culture, giving back to the community.”

The books were loaded on a container provided by Matson and Pacific Transfer drove the container to the harbor, both free of charge.

