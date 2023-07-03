Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Farrington football team delivers big donation of books bound for Micronesia

The Farrington High School football team was in Kaka’ako Saturday morning to help load up about...
The Farrington High School football team was in Kaka’ako Saturday morning to help load up about 40,000 books bound for Micronesia.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 3:49 AM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Farrington High School football team was in Kaka’ako Saturday morning to help load up about 40,000 books bound for Micronesia.

This event was in partnership with Reach Out Pacific and the Friends of Hawaii Libraries.

The books are from what was not sold at the non-profit’s annual book sale and are set to head to Tap and Chuuk in the Micronesian islands -- two areas that will greatly benefit from the added resources to their educational programs.

“We brought about 150,000 books and media and the remainder goes to Micronesia to help stock their libraries, their classrooms.” Friends of Hawaii Libraries executive director Nainoa Mau told Hawaii News Now. “They don’t have a budget for books.”

Farrington has been helping with this initiative for years and say that this is just the small part they play in serving the community here in the islands and across the pacific.

“For us as a football program, as a high school, we always want to be involved with the community.” Farrington football head coach Daniel Sanchez said. “It’s very important for us and this is a huge part of our football culture, giving back to the community.”

The books were loaded on a container provided by Matson and Pacific Transfer drove the container to the harbor, both free of charge.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iam Tongi and Kolohe Kai surprise Turtle Bay concertgoers with unexpected performance together
Thousands flock to see Hawaii’s American Idol Iam Tongi in concert
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Oahu man arrested after road rage incident in Waikiki
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
A tow truck operator removes a vehicle with multiple bullet holes near the area of a mass...
Baltimore block party shooting victims include more than a dozen minors, police say
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN

Latest News

You can add another accolade to Clarissa Chun’s already long long list of accomplishments
Hawaii’s Clarissa Chun inducted into National High School Sports Hall of Fame
UH football visits local children’s hospital ahead of 2023 Fall training camp
57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks Marcus Mariota and golf match between the NFL and NBA