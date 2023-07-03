Tributes
Emergency crews responding to apparent fire as smoke billows over Pearl City

Fire in Pearl City
Fire in Pearl City(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Emergency crews are responding to an apparent fire as smoke billows over Pearl City Monday morning.

Honolulu police and firefighters responded to the scene just after 7 a.m. on Lehua Avenue.

A witness told Hawaii News Now the fire is at a junkyard.

Videos show a large plume of smoke coming from the area.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

