Blaze rips through single-story home in Kahului causing $155K in damages

One occupant of the home was transported to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:47 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people have been displaced after a blaze ripped through a single-story home in Kahului on Sunday.

Fire crews were called to the Kahului residence on Kamehameha Avenue just after midnight Sunday.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Residents of a nearby ohana unit were evacuated, while firefighters kept the blaze from spreading to other houses.

The fire was under control in about half an hour and fully extinguished at 3:45 a.m.

One occupant of the home was transported to the hospital after having difficulty breathing.

HFD said damages are estimated at $155,000 and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.

