U.S. Housing Secretary tours Honolulu projects to assess funding needs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has an affordable housing crisis and the high cost of living has forced many to the mainland or even worse homelessness.

The federal government will soon offer $3 billion in new grants to help build more affordable housing across the country.

The head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge is on Oahu from July 2-3 to see how the agency can help Hawaii residents.

Secretary Fudge started with a tour of Hale Kewalo Apartments, a model that local officials and developers want to replicate but need federal funding to help offset the higher costs of construction in the islands.

The units are affordable, with rent as low as $700 a month for a 600-foot one-bedroom apartment in the prime Ala Moana area, on incomes as little as $26,000 a year.

“Difficulties with homelessness, affordable housing, and wealth building so that people can afford to purchase their own homes -- I’m here to talk about those three things,” said Secretary Fudge. “We know that this is the highest priced housing market in the country. We also know that there’s a crisis in homelessness. So we’re here today to talk about solutions, we’re here to say, first off, we see you and we understand what is going on. Secondly, that we have provided more resources in the last year and a half to two years than has ever been provided by the federal government to assist in assist developers and getting low cost loans to help people build affordable housing, to talk about how we preserve the housing that is here. And how we can get people off the streets. It’s not so we’re going to talk about today, we’re going to talk to our partners about what they think can be done and here mostly to listen but as well to say we’re here to help.”

“I really want to hear not only what they’ve been through, but what we can do to make it better. I mean, I’m not here to just listen to stories. I’m here to figure out how we can help. So I really do want to get a little in the weeds with what people are doing here on the island. We fund continuous care here, we fund housing, we fund a lot of things. Where’s that money going? And how is it being projected? I want to hear that. But secondly, what I want to hear is what they expect from us,” she added.

Secretary Fudge met with 72-year-old resident Suncha Lee, who lives in a one-bedroom unit. She says she’s grateful to live in a home across from the Ala Moana Center with her fixed income.

Fudge said she expects to discuss ways to better use Section 8 vouchers and create more affordable housing.

“All of the problems that we face here and across the country are never going to be solved until we have more affordable houses. How do we do it? How do we build more affordable housing? How do we get people involved in the process of making sure that the resources we send are used the way they they should be? But we also don’t want people to forget that you have to preserve the house. And we’d have to start to talk about doing things better, using better technologies, making sure our properties are energy efficient, making sure they are resilient,” Fudge said.

Tomorrow, Fudge will take part in a pair of roundtable discussions, starting with a forum with Native Hawaiian leaders and Senator Mazie Hirono. She’ll wrap up her visit with a conversation with Hirono, Tokuda, and Governor Josh Green on affordable housing and homelessness in the state.

For information on HUD programs in Hawaii, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.