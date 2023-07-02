TONIGHT: Watch the 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Awards live on KHNL, K5 and online

Tributes
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 2:40 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 46th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards returns Saturday night live at the Hawaii Theatre.

You can catch all of the action live at 7 p.m. on KHNL, K5 and streaming across HNN’s digital platforms.

The Na Hoku Hanohano Awards are often hailed as the Grammys of Hawaiian music.

The event recognizes local artists in an array of genres, and celebrates the community’s effort to preserve and expand Hawaiian music. Some notable nominees this year include three-time Grammy winner Kalani Pe’a, who is in the running for Album, Music Video, Song of the Year, and Male Vocalist of the Year.

Here are the 2023 finalists:

