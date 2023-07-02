Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Renowned Molokai-born artist Philip Sabado opens new gallery at Kaanapali resort

Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado has opened a new gallery inside the Westin Nanea in...
Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado has opened a new gallery inside the Westin Nanea in Kaanapali.(Erin Sabado)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 9:26 AM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new milestone for Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado.

The world renowned painter and illustrator opened a new gallery inside the Westin Nanea in Kaanapali, aimed to share native Hawaiian stories with tourists through art.

The 78-year-old is known for his depictions of Hawaiian figures and nature, such as ti leaf and na pua -- and is often commissioned to create murals for public and private spaces, including Saint Francis and Kaiser Permanente hospitals on Oahu.

Sabado’s son Erin -- also an artist -- says the new gallery is an extension of his father’s mural in the lobby,

“My father’s legacy and objective is to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, Hawaiian history through art,” Sabado said. “From the different systems or ahupuaa systems of Mauna Kahalawai from the Waiakoa upper rainforest all the way down to where you have your kalo fields and then to the ocean. So it’s the ebb and flow of nature, and how the Hawaiian culture Hawaiian people intertwined with nature in itself.”

The Sabados also have galleries in Wailea Village and Wailuku.

Philip Sabado will have an exhibit on hibiscus flowers in his downtown location this month.

For more information, visit sabadoarthawaii.com.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UH head football coach June Jones arrest for DUI
Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing forensic patient
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
Overnight crash in Waipio leaves 4 people injured, 1 in critical condition
Overnight crash in Waipio leaves 4 people injured, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

Olili Waikiki puts modern twist on Hawaii's mixed plate food culture
Olili Waikiki puts modern twist on Hawaii’s mixed plate food culture
46th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards wraps up in the heart of Honolulu
46th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards wraps up in the heart of Honolulu
The White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders is...
Federal agencies to host events aimed at empowering AAPI in Honolulu
Japan-America Society of Hawaii and DBEDT will host the first-ever Hawaii-Japan Sister State...
Inaugural Hawaii-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit to take place in Honolulu this month