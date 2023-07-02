Renowned Molokai-born artist Philip Sabado opens new gallery at Kaanapali resort

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new milestone for Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado.

The world renowned painter and illustrator opened a new gallery inside the Westin Nanea in Kaanapali, aimed to share native Hawaiian stories with tourists through art.

The 78-year-old is known for his depictions of Hawaiian figures and nature, such as ti leaf and na pua -- and is often commissioned to create murals for public and private spaces, including Saint Francis and Kaiser Permanente hospitals on Oahu.

Sabado’s son Erin -- also an artist -- says the new gallery is an extension of his father’s mural in the lobby,

“My father’s legacy and objective is to perpetuate Hawaiian culture, Hawaiian history through art,” Sabado said. “From the different systems or ahupuaa systems of Mauna Kahalawai from the Waiakoa upper rainforest all the way down to where you have your kalo fields and then to the ocean. So it’s the ebb and flow of nature, and how the Hawaiian culture Hawaiian people intertwined with nature in itself.”

The Sabados also have galleries in Wailea Village and Wailuku.

Philip Sabado will have an exhibit on hibiscus flowers in his downtown location this month.

For more information, visit sabadoarthawaii.com.

