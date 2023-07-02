Tributes
Police search for 2 suspects involved in robbing man at knifepoint in Chinatown
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:01 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are currently searching for a pair of suspects following a robbery in the Chinatown area Friday night, said Honolulu police officials.

Investigators say two men armed with knives approached a 66-year-old man around 10:45 p.m..

Officials say the suspects took his property and fled the scene.

The victim was not hurt, according to police.

Currently, no additional information regarding the suspects has been released.

