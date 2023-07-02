Olili Waikiki puts modern twist on Hawaii’s mixed plate food culture

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The “mixed plate” is a quintessential part of Hawaii’s food culture, dating back to the plantation days when workers from different cultures shared their food traditions with each other.

A new eatery Olili Waikiki is serving up authentic yet modern interpretations of those flavors. Hawaii-born Senior Chef Brenton Lee joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the restaurant’s concept and showcase his Crispy Kona Kanpachi served on charred cabbage and Portuguese bean soup, and topped with a scallion gremolata.

Other highlights: Duck Croquette, inspired by taro puffs popular on dim sum menus but with confit duck leg, hand-cut beef tartare, and bone marrow from oxtail and braised into a ragu.

Olili Waikiki is part of Waikiki Market and Piko Kitchen + Bar at 2380 Kuhio Ave. which opened in January inside the mixed used development Lilia Waikiki. All three are operated by local grocer company Food Pantry. Olili is on the second floor inside the market.

Organizers say the name Olili means “shining, shimmering, sparkling,” as in the buzzing energy of Waikiki and also the artwork in the atrium by Kaili Chun, which pays homage to the shimmering halalu.

“It was important to me and our team that we support our local farmers and use local produce and ingredients in our dishes. There’s a sense of Hawaii and our local food culture in every dish, yet we’re looking at it through a new, modern lens,” Chef Lee said.

Olili Waikiki is open for dinner every night from 4 to 10 p.m. Validated parking (2 hours for $4) is available for Olili Waikiki, Piko Kitchen + Bar and Waikiki Market, 2380 Kuhio Ave.

For more information, visit oliliwaikikihawaii.com .

