Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo

Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo
Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo(Akaku)
By Kiana Kalahele
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:11 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual 2023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo is currently taking place this weekend in upcountry Maui as a way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

After putting the event on pause for three years due to the pandemic, organizers looked forward to finally welcoming the community back to celebrate.

Organizers also hosted the Makawao Stampede Parade on June 24 for attendees one week prior to the rodeo.

Altogether, the rodeo lasts three days from June 30 to July 2. Festivities began on Friday at the Oskie Rice Event Center with a country concert and the popular Bull Bash.

The rodeo continued on into Saturday and Sunday as attendees took part in classic paniolo events with friends and family.

Food trucks and other vendors were also present at the event to ring in the July 4 holiday.

With two days already completed, July 2 is the final day for attendees to make their way to the rodeo if they haven’t just yet.

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo will wrap up later this afternoon.

For more information on the rodeo and its festivities, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UH head football coach June Jones arrest for DUI
Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing forensic patient
It’s a big day in Hawaii as Honolulu’s largest public works project marks a major milestone....
Marking ‘historic’ milestone, scores line up on opening day to ride Honolulu’s long-awaited rail

Latest News

Police search for 2 suspects involved in robbing man at knifepoint in Chinatown
Police search for 2 suspects involved in robbing man at knifepoint in Chinatown
HUD secretary Marcia Fudge meets with developer Stanford Carr and resident Suncha Lee of the...
U.S. Housing Secretary tours Honolulu projects to assess funding needs
Molokai-born fine artist Philip Sabado has opened a new gallery inside the Westin Nanea in...
Renowned Molokai-born artist Philip Sabado opens new gallery at Kaanapali resort
Olili Waikiki puts modern twist on Hawaii's mixed plate food culture
Olili Waikiki puts modern twist on Hawaii’s mixed plate food culture