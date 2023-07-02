Maui community rings in July 4 with annual Makawao Stampede Rodeo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The annual 2023 Makawao Stampede Rodeo is currently taking place this weekend in upcountry Maui as a way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend.

After putting the event on pause for three years due to the pandemic, organizers looked forward to finally welcoming the community back to celebrate.

Organizers also hosted the Makawao Stampede Parade on June 24 for attendees one week prior to the rodeo.

Altogether, the rodeo lasts three days from June 30 to July 2. Festivities began on Friday at the Oskie Rice Event Center with a country concert and the popular Bull Bash.

The rodeo continued on into Saturday and Sunday as attendees took part in classic paniolo events with friends and family.

Food trucks and other vendors were also present at the event to ring in the July 4 holiday.

With two days already completed, July 2 is the final day for attendees to make their way to the rodeo if they haven’t just yet.

The Makawao Stampede Rodeo will wrap up later this afternoon.

For more information on the rodeo and its festivities, click here.

