Inaugural Hawaii-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit to take place in Honolulu this month

Japan-America Society of Hawaii and DBEDT will host the first-ever Hawaii-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit in Honolulu.(JASH)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:04 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Japan-America Society of Hawaii (JASH) and the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) i is hosting the first ever Hawaii-Japan Sister State and Sister City Summit on July 27 and 28 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

Summit co chairs Reyna Kaneko, JASH President, and Sal Miwa, JASH Board Director will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday morning to talk about the event.

Governor Josh Green and County mayors will welcome governors and mayors of the six prefectures and 16 cities and towns from Japan with sister relationships.

”The summit will invigorate the sister relationships between Hawaii and Japan. Sister relationships can and should play a significant and strategic role in maximizing economic, cultural, and educational opportunities,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka in a news release.

Corporate sponsors and the public are welcome to register at jashawaii.org/summit. Organizers say delegates will have a chance to connect, strengthen relationships and create new initiatives to boost trade, direct investment, collaboration, and goodwill.

The theme “The Ties that Bind” reflects efforts to refresh and strengthen ties that were paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The summit aims to offer starting points for future collaboration in various fields, such as sustainable energy, business and economic development, sustainable tourism, and education.

The event will also feature a marketplace with up to 35 booths displaying products, services and cultural highlights from both Japan and Hawaii.

