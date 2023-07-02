Great Hawaii trade wind weather next 7 days

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter Moderate trades, but they will pickup to be breezy tomorrow; that means a focus on low clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas through this coming week, especially overnight and during the early morning. Periodic high clouds will transit area skies.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

WAVES: No significant swells are expected through Friday. A new slightly larger southwest swell may boost surf heights along south facing shores NEXT weekend. As the trade winds strengthen, expect choppy surf to gradually build to modest heights along east facing shores later this week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.