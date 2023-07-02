Tributes
Great Hawaii trade wind weather next 7 days

No significant swells for surfers next 7 days
Lots of sun, some clouds and windward and mauka showers the next weekend. Nice days ahead.
By Billy V
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 10:01 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lighter Moderate trades, but they will pickup to be breezy tomorrow; that means a focus on low clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas through this coming week, especially overnight and during the early morning. Periodic high clouds will transit area skies.

Small Craft Advisory from 6 PM this evening to 6 PM HST Tuesday for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Southeast Waters.

WAVES: No significant swells are expected through Friday. A new slightly larger southwest swell may boost surf heights along south facing shores NEXT weekend. As the trade winds strengthen, expect choppy surf to gradually build to modest heights along east facing shores later this week.

