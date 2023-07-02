Tributes
First Alert Forecast: Trade wind weather continues unabated

Trade winds will bring a few low clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas for the next...
Trade winds will bring a few low clouds and showers for windward and mauka areas for the next several days.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:18 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Low clouds riding in on moderate trade winds will bring showers for the usual windward and mauka areas into the coming week. A weak disturbance may increase showers a bit for Kauai and Oahu Sunday, with some showers developing in leeward areas. Mostly dry weather is expected for Monday and the Independence Day holiday.

Very quiet surf is expected for the next several days, with no significant swells expected. Most shores will be flat Sunday, with east shores getting a small choppy trade wind swell.

