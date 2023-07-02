Federal agencies to host events aimed to empower Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (AANHPI) is holding its next public meeting in Honolulu on July 6 -- its first in-person meeting outside of the continental U.S.

It will also host a listening session with community members at an economic summit on July 7 organized by the White House Initiative on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI).

Commission member and human rights advocate Amy Agbayani, will join HNN’s Sunrise Weekends on Sunday morning to give an update on the group’s work, including recommendations by its subcommittees of Belonging, Inclusion, Anti-Asian Hate, Anti-Discrimination; Data Disaggregation; Language Access; Economic Equity; Health Equity; and Immigration and Citizenship Status.

The public can register to receive the livestream link here. The meeting starts at 8:30 a.m. Hawaii time (2:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Thursday, July 6. You can view the meeting agenda here.

On Friday, July 7, the WHIAANHPI Economic Summit will take place at the Hawaii State Capitol Auditorium from 8:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event aims to connect Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders with information about funding opportunities and helpful resources, including the Small Business Administration, federal agencies and local leaders.

The summit is the fifth in a series of regional gatherings that were held in Philadelphia, Chicago, New York City, and Seattle this year and is being hosted in collaboration with the U.S. Small Business Administration, U.S. Department of the Treasury, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization, U.S. Department of Energy, and the National Asian / Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce & Entrepreneurship.

The event aims to empower underserved communities and builds off the Administration’s strategy to advance equity and opportunity for AANHPI communities.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, language barriers and limited outreach have historically held AANHPIs back from applying for federal procurement, jobs, grants, and programs. Although about 10 percent of small businesses in the U.S. are AANHPI-owned, only 2.8 percent of federal contracting dollars went to AANHPI small businesses in 2020.

For more information, email AANHPICommission@hhs.gov.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.