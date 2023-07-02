Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Atlanta police motorcycles burned in fire started by ‘incendiary devices,’ officials say

Several motorcycles were burned during a fire at the old Atlanta Police Training Academy.
Several motorcycles were burned during a fire at the old Atlanta Police Training Academy.(Anonymous viewer submitted photo)
By Miles Montgomery, Asia Wilson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:25 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - “Incendiary devices” were found after an early morning fire inside the parking deck of an old Atlanta Police Training Academy Saturday morning, the Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said.

Crews responded to 180 Southside Industrial Parkway at around 2:20 a.m. after reports of a multi-vehicle fire, they said. When they got there, firefighters said they found multiple motorcycles on fire.

They were able to put out the fire and then said they discovered “incendiary devices,” which are used to set fires.

It is unknown if authorities believe it is a case of arson or if any suspects were taken into custody. The fire department said they continue to investigate.

WANF is working to learn more and has reached out to the Atlanta Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a statement.

This location is not to be confused with the planned Atlanta Police training facility that has yet to break ground in DeKalb County. That project has been the subject of protests, some violent, over the past year. It has been dubbed “Cop City” by those against the project. This fire, though, comes at the end of the “Defend the Forest” protesters’ “week of action.”

Atlanta police said another vandalism incident involving their property was reported at around 1 a.m. When officers arrived at 890 Memorial Drive, they located three APD vehicles that had been damaged.

In a statement in response to the incident, Gov. Brian Kemp said the “attacks on public safety resources are outrageous and completely inexcusable” and called the incident a planned attack that endangered lives and community assets.

“Those are the tactics of organized criminals, not protestors, and their supporters should ask themselves if they truly want to be associated with such radical and violent people,” Kemp said. “Working with state, local, and federal law enforcement partners, we will find these criminals and bring them to justice.”

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former UH head football coach June Jones arrest for DUI
Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient
DOH, state sheriffs search for missing forensic patient
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly mass overdose to remain in custody
Overnight crash in Waipio leaves 4 people injured, 1 in critical condition
Overnight crash in Waipio leaves 4 people injured, 1 in critical condition

Latest News

Nine were hurt following a shooting at an Old Town bar early Sunday morning.
7 wounded, 2 trampled in shooting at Kansas bar, police say
The Baltimore Police Department confirmed there has been a mass shooting in the 800 block of...
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, police say
A woman says hackers got access to her Facebook page and started posting items for sale.
Woman says hackers posted 73 items for sale on her Facebook account
A woman says hackers got access to her Facebook page and started posting items for sale.
Woman sayshackers used her Facebook account to post stuff for sale