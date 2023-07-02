46th annual Na Hoku Hanohano Awards wraps up in the heart of Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Natalie Ai Kamauu proved to be one of the biggest winners at this year’s Na Hoku Hanohano Awards on Saturday, taking home several awards.

The 46th annual awards show was held Saturday at the Hawaii Theatre.

Kamauu won Album of the Year for “Natalie Noelani.”

“Natalie Noelani” also helped Kamaau win Female Vocalist of the Year – for the sixth time.

Dave Tucciarone and Kapena Delima also won the General Engineering award for “Natalie Noelani.”

Kamauu and her husband Iolani Kamauu’s single “No Waimea Kealoha” took home Song of the Year, Hawaiian Single of the Year, and Hawaiian Music Video of the Year. “No Waimea Kealoha” pays homage to the couple’s residence in the uplands of Waimea.

Hawaii recording group Aeae — consisting of Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, and Kenneth Makuakane — was named Group of the Year. They were also recognized for their self-titled EP Aeae, which won Hawaiian EP of the Year.

Another standout album of the night was “Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1″ by Festivals of Aloha, which won Compilation Album of the Year. The album granted Michael Casil the Hawaiian Engineering award.

For the second time, ukulele virtuoso Taimane won Favorite Entertainer of the Year — the only award of the night determined by public vote.

In a rare tie, Taimane’s “Pipeline’s Daughter” and Kris Fuchigami’s “Always Be There” both won Instrumental Composition of the Year.

Hawaii’s most beloved music awards ceremony, the Na Hoku Hanohano Awards started in 1978 and is administered by the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts.

Below is a full list of 2023 Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners:

Album of the Year (Producer’s & Artist’s Award) Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year Child of These Islands by Kala’e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo)

Hawaiian EP (“Extended Play”) of the Year A’ea’e by A’ea’e - Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane (Nani Kama’ole Music)

Single of the Year Kohala, HI by Wehilei (Wehilei Music)

Hawaiian Single of the Year No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

Christmas Single of the Year It’s Christmas Time Again by Kala’e Camarillo (Kala’e Camarillo)

Music Video of the Year These Islands by Kala’e (Kala’e)

Hawaiian Music Video of the Year No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

Instrumental Composition of the Year (Composer’s Award) (2 winners ) Always Be There by Kris Fuchigami (Kris Fuchigami) & Pipeline’s Daughter by Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

Song of the Year (Composer’s Award) No Waimea Ke Aloha by Natalie Ai Kamauu & Iolani Kamauu (Keko Records)

Female Vocalist of the Year Natalie Ai Kamauu for Natalie Noelani (Keko Records)

Male Vocalist of the Year Nathan Aweau for Ho’omana’o (BP Music)

Group of the Year A’ea’e for A’ea’e - Tarvin Makia, Jeff Dayton, Keola Donaghy, Kenneth Makuakane (Nani Kama’ole Music)

Most Promising Artist(s) of the Year Wehilei by for Music Heals The Soul (Wehilei Music)

Alternative Album of the Year Shine Your Light by Big Chief Thunder (Bamboo Room Recording)

Anthology of the Year (Producer’s Award) Huliau by Kenneth Makuakane (Makuakane Music)

Compilation Album of the Year (Producer’s Award) Hawaiian Falsetto Vol. 1 by

Contemporary Album of the Year Purple Hawaiian Christmas by Kalani Pe’a (Pe’a Records & Entertainment)

Contemporary Acoustic Album of the Year Renaissance: Volume 2 by Sandyu Essman (Tin Idol Productions)

Hawaiian Music Album of the Year I Le’a by Keauhou (Keahou)

Hip Hop Album of the Year Ho’okupu - A Hip-Hop Anthology of Hawaiian History by Various Artists (Hui O Kuapa)

Instrumental Album of the Year Hawaiki by Taimane (Diamond Entertainment, LLC)

Island Music Album of the Year Ho’omana’o by Nathan Aweau (BP Music Arts)

Jazz Album of the Year Straight Ahead by The Honolulu Jazz Quartet (Honolulu Jazz Quartet)

Metal Album of the Year The Fortune Queen by Storm (Tin Idol Productions)

R&B Album of the Year Sweet Baby by Stacie Ku’ulei (Tin Idol Productions)

Reggae Album of the Year Music Heals The Soul by Wehilei (Weheilei Music)

Religious Album of the Year I Believe by The Tonga Sisters (Shadow Mountain Records)

Rock Album of the Year Real Slick by Eyes of Red (Tin Idol Productions)

Favorite Entertainer of The Year Taimane

Graphics Chaz Kamauu for Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

Haku Mele Nani Wale ʻO Piʻiholo - Kealiʻi Reichel, Composer from Ka Haku Mele by Kealiʻi Reichel, Kainani Kahaunaele, Cody Pueo Pata & Zachary Alaka’i Lum (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

Hawaiian Language Performance I Leʻa by Keauhou (Keauhou)

International Album Ke’alaokekaimakahikina by Kaulana (Kaulana Entertainment)

Liner Notes Zachary Alaka’i Lum & Nā Haku Mele O Mele Ho’opulapula, Vol. 2 for Mele Ho’opulapula, Vol. 2 by Various Artists (Kahuli Leo Le’a)

General Engineering Dave Tucciarone & Kapena DeLima for Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu (Keko Records)

Hawaiian Engineering Michael Casil for Hawaiian Falsetto Vol.1 by Festivals of Aloha (Haku Records)

