UH football visits local children’s hospital ahead of 2023 Fall training camp

The ‘Bows looking to brighten up their afternoon.(Hawaii Pacific Health)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Instead of walking through the tunnel on gameday, the Rainbow Warriors football team walked down the halls of the Kapiolani medical Center for women and children center to visit some of their keiki patients.

“We’re not just football players, we’re here to make an impact to the younger generation.” UH defensive lineman Andrew Choi said. “So it’s nice to come out here, try to make a little difference, step by step, make them smile a little, you know, brighten their day a little bit.”

“Give them that little light of hope.”

There was a mutual gratitude amongst staff and players for the impact they make on Hawaii’s youth.

The visit coincided with a partnership between Hawaii Pacific Health and the team as HPH joined the Braddahhood Grindz program. They supplyed the team with meals during their summer workouts.

Its a program that started last year which now feeds 8 UH teams during the off season with plans to add more.

“It’s the same thing as, you know, the stands being filled, you know, 40,000, 50,000 at Aloha Stadium.” Head coach Timmy Chang said. “Helping support their needs and taking care of them, I know they feel that.”

Back at the visit, the team offered words of encouragement to patients as they’re about to start training camp for the upcoming season.

“It’s all about fighting, keeping your head up, staying strong and just pushing through, just like for football.” Choi said. “You know, it’s play by play, just keep fighting through for these kids, It’s day by day, they’re fighting for their lives.”

The ‘Bows begin training camp at the end of July.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

