Thick smoke billows from apparent brush fire in Waialua; HFD responding

WAIALUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters responded to an apparent brush fire in Waialua Friday afternoon.

Images showed thick smoke rising from brush near the Waialua Sugar Mill. Video sent to Hawaii News Now showed firefighters on scene as onlookers watched.

It’s unclear how many HFD personnel responded at this time, or if any buildings were threatened. So far there have been no reports of injuries or evacuations in the area.

Details are developing. This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.