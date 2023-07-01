Sunny with some clouds, nice trade winds and enhanced showers overnight and early mornings.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate trade wind weather with lots of sun and some windward and mauka showers during the day. Some enhanced showers in the overnight and early morning hours. This trade wind pattern is expected to stay the same thru Thursday when we will experience lighter trade wind weather. Tomorrow will see a few additional showers for leeward portions of O’ahu and Kauai

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

No marine warnings in effect for Hawaiian Waters. Surf will remain small for the next 7 days with a small bump maybe coming from Aotearoa next weekend.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.