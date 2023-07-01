Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks Marcus Mariota and golf match between the NFL and NBA

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:25 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the newest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen and Cienna Pilotin breakdown some of the week’s biggest sports headlines.

The crew talks about Marcus Mariota and his recent efforts with his Motiv8 Foundation, his charity golf tournament and his new home with the Philadelphia Eagles.

They also dive into “The Match” that saw NFL stars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce take on NBA studs Stephen Curry and Clay Thompson in a celebrity golf match, plus much more!

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Hours-long standoff in Ewa Beach ends with man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
All aboard! Here’s everything you need to know if you want to ride Skyline
Celebrating La Pietra’s Class of 2023, the Next Generation of Wahine Leaders

Latest News

57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition
The ‘Bows looking to brighten up their afternoon.
UH football visits local children’s hospital ahead of 2023 Fall training camp
57-year-old Lori Kikuchi is back in the islands after a recording setting trip to the Pan...
57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel continues to give back to his alma mater