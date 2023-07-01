Planning to ride the rail? Share your photos and videos with us!

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s long-awaited rail system is now officially open to the public.

From keiki to kupuna, large crowds were seen lining up at the Halawa Station.

The Skyline began welcoming passengers at 2 p.m. Friday at the system’s first nine stations, which take passengers from Aloha Stadium to East Kapolei.

Fares will be free for the rail’s opening through the Fourth of July holiday. TheBus will also be waiving fares.

Riders will need a HOLO card beginning on July 1 in order to get into the station.

And with Friday marking a new chapter for the city’s rail line, Hawaii News Now wants to see photos of you and your family and friends boarding the trains.

You can submit your photos and videos below:

For more information on how to ride, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.