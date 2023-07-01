Tributes
Overnight crash in Waipio leaves 4 people injured, 1 in critical condition

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:01 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four people were injured, including one critically, in a serious crash in Waipio, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

EMS officials say the incident happened just after midnight near Waipio Uka and Pulai Streets.

EMS said a male, believed to be around 30 years old, suffered critical injuries due to the crash — additionally, two women in their 20s and a woman around 40 sustained serious injuries.

EMS crews transported all four to the hospital, said EMS officials.

Currently, there are no additional details regarding the circumstances of the crash.

This story may be updated.

