Ocean Safety rescues 9-year-old boy after getting into trouble in Waikiki waters

Waikiki Beach
Waikiki Beach(Hawaii News Now)
By Isa Farfan
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:03 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Ocean Safety rescued a 9-year-old boy who got into trouble while snorkeling in waters off Waikiki on Friday morning, officials said.

Lifeguards from the 2D tower rescued the boy just before 11 a.m.

According to Ocean Safety officials, lifeguards found the boy completely submerged in an area where he could not touch the ocean floor.

Emergency Medical Services took over treatment and transported the boy in serious condition to the emergency room.

The boy was visiting from California with his family.

