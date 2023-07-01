Tributes
Moiliili Summer Fest celebrates 10 years of Japanese traditions

The event is described as a 'modern' street festival bringing together some of the best local musicians, shops, and of course food.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:46 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 10th annual Moiliili Summer Fest will be held on Saturday at the former Varsity Theatre parking lot and Coyne Street from 5-10 p.m.

Thousands are expected to honor the historic district and Obon season with Honolulu’s largest bon dance. The modern street festival features a variety of local food vendors, artisans, retailers, and cultural entertainment.

Joining us with her traditional Shamisen is Anju Madoka and once again Ryne Matsuda from the festival.

Fest organizer Ryne Matsuda, Asato Family Shop founder and CEO Neale Asato, and traditional Smamisen musician Anju Madoka joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the popular family-friendly summer event, filled with activities for keiki, bon dancing, dining, and shopping.

