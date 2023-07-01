Long-time rail opponent and supporter remember hard-fought battles

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Long-time supporters and opponents of rail are remembering their hard fought battles on this historic day and the leaders associated with the project.

Makakilo resident Kioni Dudley, then-chair for Get Transit Right was protesting the 2011 groundbreaking for the rail project to save agricultural land. It’s where the Kualaka’i station near the Kroc Center in East Kapolei is.

“We were across the street with our big protest,” said Dudley.

He showed off his “Get Transit Right” red t-shirt.

Special Section: Honolulu Rail

While Maeda Timson, former Makakilo neighborhood board chair and Go Rail Go leader, was with Honolulu Mayor Peter Carlisle, U.S. Sen. Daniel Inouye, former Mayor Mufi Hannemann and others at the ceremony.

“They asked me to come up and talk and I said I don’t know what to say I’m so excited. I just want to pee,” said Timson.

She had her “Go Rail Go” logo with her.

When you talk to supporters and opponents of rail their views are widely different, but they’re equally passionate about their advocacy.

From his lanai, Dudley watched two rail stations go up at Hoopili and UH West Oahu.

“Hurtful. I look down on a farmland and I see the rail crossing and I see the houses going up close to the rail,” he said.

But Timson had high hopes for development, jobs and easing traffic.

“I actually started crying. I was like I didn’t believe I would see this in my lifetime. I can’t believe it,” she said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.