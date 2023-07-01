Keiki Rise business accelerator hosts pop-up market for young entrepreneurs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About a dozen keiki entrepreneurs are showcasing their products at a pop-up market at Royal Hawaiian Center today from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

They’re part of a business accelerator program called Keiki Rise, designed to support and guide the next generation of entrepreneurs in Hawaii.

Founder Coen Cadinha and entrepreneurs Raquel Sykes of jewelry business Quellz Creations and Kelly Ramones of food catering company Tacokellz joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about starting a small business.

The Keiki Rise pop-up market aims to bring the community together to support young entrepreneurs and will feature keiki vendors, live music, giveaways and more.

For more information, follow Keiki Rise on instagram or email Kkeikirise@gmail.com.

