HUD Secretary in Hawaii July 2-3 to discuss affordable housing

The federal subsidies help very low-income families afford housing in the private market.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:10 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will visit Oahu to meet with local officials and residents who use its housing choice voucher program known as Section 8.

The federal subsidies help very low-income families afford housing in the private market.

On Sunday, HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge will tour Hale Kewalo, an affordable rental housing building in the Ala Moana area, with local officials. Then she’ll join Senator Brian Schatz and Representatives Ed Case and Jill Tokuda on a visit to the Gregory House Apartments which supports people living with HIV.

On Monday, Secretary Fudge and Senator Mazie Hirono will meet with Native Hawaiian leaders about the grant that funds the Department of Hawaiian Homelands.

She will then later join Governor Josh Green and Hawaii’s Congressional delegation in a discussion about investing in affordable housing and addressing homelessness. She will announce homelessness funding that will be available in July during a press conference.

For information on HUD programs in Hawaii, click here.

