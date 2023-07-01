Tributes
Honolulu couple accused of fentanyl supply in deadly Waikiki mass overdose to remain in custody, deemed public danger

Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute...
Avery Garrard, pictured here, and Keina Drageset are charged with conspiracy to distribute drugs that resulted in deaths of Joseph Iseke of Kailua and Steven Berengue of Kailua-Kona.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM HST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu couple accused of supplying fentanyl in the deadly Waikiki mass overdose will remain behind bars while waiting for trial.

A federal judge says Avery Garrard and Keina Drageset pose a danger to the public.

Even after the news of the fentanyl poisoning deaths of Joseph Iseke and Steven Berengue, the feds say the couple attempted to smuggle more than eight grams of fentanyl into Hawaii through the mail system.

The couple allegedly told investigators that they were addicted to meth and fentanyl.

“They don’t care. It’s their addiction and their sales that come first. If their clients die, you’ll find new clients; they’ll find somebody else to sell their drug to,” Retired HPD Deputy Chief John McCarthy said.

The couple is also considered a flight risk.

During a search of Drageset’s condo, 500 grams of fentanyl was found.

$150,000 was also discovered in a safe, and investigators say the couple stashed away another $50,000 in cash.

This is a developing story.

LIVE: Watch HNN
