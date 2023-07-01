Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov dies at 54

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999,...
Drozdov became quadriplegic after a "tragic ring accident" while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.(WWE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former WWE wrestler and NFL player Darren Drozdov has died at age 54.

His family says he died Friday of natural causes.

Drozdov became quadriplegic after a “tragic ring accident” while wrestling for the WWE in 1999, according to his family.

Nevertheless, family members say Drozdov maintained a championship mindset and lived every day to the fullest, even though he was unable to move from the neck down for the past 24 years.

Drozdov was known as both “Puke” and “Droz” in the ring.

The WWE says he was a “gifted athlete” well before wrestling.

Drozdov played football at the University of Maryland before short stints in the NFL where he played for the New York Jets, Philadelphia Eagles and Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Hours-long standoff in Ewa Beach ends with man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
All aboard! Here’s everything you need to know if you want to ride Skyline
The Generations Kitchen ohana.
Oahu family finds success in Vegas sharing a taste of home, ‘continuing the legacy’

Latest News

The Supreme Court ruled in favor of a Colorado woman who wants to create a wedding website, but...
Supreme Court sides with business excluding same-sex couples
Eleven children graduated from the Police Youth Academy on Lanai on Friday.
11 keiki graduate from Police Youth Academy on Lanai
Americans react to SCOTUS rulings, more cases to be taken up
Rail opponent and supporter remember hard fought battle
Long-time rail opponent and supporter remember hard-fought battles