Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI

By HNN Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:28 AM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii Head football coach June Jones was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Honolulu Police Department said.

HPD officers took Jones into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Waialae and Kilauea Avenues.

Police say Jones was released on $500 bail about an hour and a half after his arrest.

This story may be updated.

