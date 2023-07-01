Former UH head football coach June Jones arrested for DUI

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former University of Hawaii Head football coach June Jones was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Honolulu Police Department said.

HPD officers took Jones into custody at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday night near the intersection of Waialae and Kilauea Avenues.

Police say Jones was released on $500 bail about an hour and a half after his arrest.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.