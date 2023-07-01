First Alert Forecast: Lighter trades, a few more showers for the weekend

The locally breezy trade winds of the last several days will dial back a little Saturday and Sunday as a ridge of high pressure weakens to the north. The ridge should strengthen again by Monday, boosting trade wind speeds once again for the rest of the coming week.

There’s a slightly higher chance for clouds and showers for the weekend, mainly for windward and mauka areas. Some showers may develop leeward, but rainfall to9tals should remain on the lighter side. A drier airmass is expected to return by late Monday.

At the beach, there’s little to no surf with generally flat conditions and no significant swells expected. No marine or beach alerts are posted.

