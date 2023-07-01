DOH, state sheriffs search for missing Kahi Mohala patient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - State Sheriffs are searching for a patient in the custody of the Department of Health who was reported missing Friday from Kahi Mohala.

Officials said Vito Tuie was reported missing from the behavioral health facility in Ewa Beach.

He was last seen wearing wearing blue jean, blue t-shirt and no shoes. He is described as 5′9″, 206 lbs with brown hair and eyes.

If seen contact Sheriffs Dispatch at 808-586-1352.

