City compliance expert calls for urgent changes to dysfunctional liquor commission

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city’s ethics expert is calling for urgent changes to the Honolulu Liquor Commission.

On Thursday, the city’s compliance expert Hui Chen shared her report to Honolulu Liquor Commission’s board members and gave suggestions on how they can improve the organization.

After speaking with all 30 employees for the Honolulu Liquor Commission, Chen was struck by the lack of trust within the small organization — and says workers need to be better equipped, guided and supported.

“Thirty people working here right now and many of them are not talking to each other, some of them have complaints filed against each other,” said Chen. “I think right now, given the public scrutiny, and the low staffing, morale is low.”

“I can see how it can be construed as a lack of trust, because there are lesser people here,” said Commissioner Dillon Hullinger, of the Honolulu Liquor Commission’s Board.

Chen asked workers what they would say to someone interested in working for them. She said the majority wouldn’t recommend the job.

“And that’s very sad telling and it ranges right so some of them would say, this could be a good job, but not now,” said Chen. “But some of them would say no way and because the experience for them has been difficult.”

Chen also outlined the lack of clear policies, training, and outdated technology, which are a result of a slew of systemic problems facing the department.

“I think the worst thing we can do right now is to start pointing fingers, especially if we start pointing fingers at women and men who currently work in this agency,” said Chen.

She said the priority should be a change in leadership and filling current vacancies.

“I’m confident the commissioners and with the new administrator and senior staff will address many of the shortcomings in your report,” said Jeffrey Hong, vice chair of the Honolulu Liquor Commission’s Board.

Lanikai Brewing Company isn’t surprised by the findings, but its CEO Steve Haumschild wants to stay optimistic.

“The people that get hurt the most are the small businesses that are out there, trying to fight,” said Haumschild. “So you know, I think impacting change will benefit the small business community that are just trying to do their best to, you know, be compliant with laws along the way.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.