Best break dancers in Honolulu vie for spot in prestigious international competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The best break dancers in Hawaii are set to face off in an International breaking competition on Saturday from 5-9 p.m. aboard the iconic Battleship USS Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor.

The Red Bull BC One Honolulu City Cypher welcomes breakers of all levels ages 16 and older.

“A cypher is when B-boys and B-girls form a circle and, one after another, enter the middle and dance. A cypher doesn’t need a stage or designated area – they can, and do, form anywhere. It’s a place where breakers come together to share our love of the dance,” said Jack Rabanal, B-boy “HiJack.”

He and Jody Martin Makahilahila Baricuatro, B-boy “Maka,” joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to perform some moves and talk about the event, which is a qualifier for the biggest and most prestigious one-on-one breaking competition in the world.

Tickets are available and can be reserved at this link on Eventbrite.com under “Red Bull BC One.” A shuttle will be available from the designated parking lot starting at 4:30 p.m.

For more information about Red Bull BC One, go to www.redbullbcone.com or @redbullbcone on Instagram.

Red Bull BC One has hosted 19 World Finals in major cities around the world since 2004 and over 90 qualifying events and programs (cyphers and camps) in over 28 markets.

The top three B-boys and top B-girl from tonight’s competition will advance to the Midwest Regional Cypher in Minneapolis late July. From there, regional winners will advance to the National Final in Philadelphia on August 26 and vie for a chance to represent the U.S. in the Red Bull BC One World Final in Paris, France, this October.

“Red Bull BC One is hands down one of the best competitions for both experienced and upcoming breakers to showcase their unique styles on a big platform,” said local breaker Jack ‘Hijack’ Rabanal. “It allows these dancers a space for their hard work and perseverance to breathe, while being treated the way a dancer should. Red Bull BC One can change a breaker’s life.”

