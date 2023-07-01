57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 57-year-old Lori Kikuchi is back in the islands after a recording setting trip to the Pan American Masters Championship last month.

The Maui native set three world records for her age group with a 128lbs snatch, a 159lbs clean and jerk for a total of 297lbs.

Her efforts easily good enough to win her her division, but she was also named grand master of the entire meet.

“that was kind of redemption, you know, that was like, actually getting gold for that meet for my list for my age group and then the grandmaster was just extra.” Kikuchi told Hawaii News Now.

She redeemed herself in impressive fashion after not performing well at a meet back in December.

“Trying to sharpen, you know, why did I miss this weight, you know, so that was working on no misses.” Kikuchi said.

Kokuchi crediting her coaches — more specifically her husband Bertram who is at very meet she competes in.

“He’s always there, you know, at every meet.” Kikuchi said. “So he’s always my coach at every meet, you know, and then Vernon, you know, in the gym, you know, he critiques me.”

Besides the world records and shiny hardware, she wants this win to be an example of being resilient.

“Just because you fail once, doesn’t mean you just quit, you know, keep going, work harder even, you know, work hard for what you want.”

