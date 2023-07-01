Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition

57-year-old Lori Kikuchi is back in the islands after a recording setting trip to the Pan American Masters Championship last month
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 57-year-old Lori Kikuchi is back in the islands after a recording setting trip to the Pan American Masters Championship last month.

The Maui native set three world records for her age group with a 128lbs snatch, a 159lbs clean and jerk for a total of 297lbs.

Her efforts easily good enough to win her her division, but she was also named grand master of the entire meet.

“that was kind of redemption, you know, that was like, actually getting gold for that meet for my list for my age group and then the grandmaster was just extra.” Kikuchi told Hawaii News Now.

She redeemed herself in impressive fashion after not performing well at a meet back in December.

“Trying to sharpen, you know, why did I miss this weight, you know, so that was working on no misses.” Kikuchi said.

Kokuchi crediting her coaches — more specifically her husband Bertram who is at very meet she competes in.

“He’s always there, you know, at every meet.” Kikuchi said. “So he’s always my coach at every meet, you know, and then Vernon, you know, in the gym, you know, he critiques me.”

Besides the world records and shiny hardware, she wants this win to be an example of being resilient.

“Just because you fail once, doesn’t mean you just quit, you know, keep going, work harder even, you know, work hard for what you want.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Hours-long standoff in Ewa Beach ends with man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Here’s what to expect, and even what you can look forward to, at next week’s opening of...
All aboard! Here’s everything you need to know if you want to ride Skyline
Celebrating La Pietra’s Class of 2023, the Next Generation of Wahine Leaders

Latest News

57-year-old Maui Olympic weightlifter wins big at a National competition
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks Marcus Mariota and golf match between the NFL and NBA
The ‘Bows looking to brighten up their afternoon.
UH football visits local children’s hospital ahead of 2023 Fall training camp
Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel continues to give back to his alma mater