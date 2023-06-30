Waiahole Valley families given more time to apply for subsidized rent ahead of steep hike

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two days before a rent increase goes into effect for Waiahole Valley families, Gov. Josh Green has granted a two-week extension.

The extra time allows for residents living on lots owned by the Hawaii Housing Finance and Development corporation to apply for a subsidized rent program.

Residents have protested the price hike, but the state maintains no families will be displaced due to new rental rates.

Read previous reports:

“At my request, HHFDC has agreed to a two-week extension for residential-lot families to work with HHFDC on seeking rental relief,” Governor Green said. “I urge everyone during this time to resolve negotiations before arbitration starts.”

Dean Minakami, HHFDC interim executive director, added, “We don’t want a rent increase to be the reason families are displaced from their homes, which is why HHFDC is creating this relief program.”

The governor and HHFDC are holding a public meeting next Thursday night at Waiahole Elementary school for impacted families.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.