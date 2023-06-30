Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say

The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:47 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A semi truck driver was allegedly using TikTok when he caused a fiery crash on Interstate 10 near Chandler, Arizona, earlier this year.

Five people were killed and the truck driver is now facing charges, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said 36-year-old Danny G. Tiner was arrested Thursday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tiner was driving 68 miles per hour in a 55 mph construction zone along I-10 on January 12 at around 6:15 a.m.

He was reportedly using TikTok on his cell phone when he plowed into two cars, pushing them into another semi truck and two other vehicles just past the Chandler Boulevard exit.

The two cars that were crushed between the semi trucks burst into flames, resulting in the deaths of five people, officials said.

The freeway was shut down for about 11 hours that day.

Tiner originally said he received a message on his work tablet and “acknowledged the message,” investigators said. When he looked back up, he said he saw traffic was stopped and he couldn’t brake in time.

The FBI assisted Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators with examining Tiner’s phone and discovered what he was really doing on his device.

Tiner was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kapilina Beach Homes police standoff
Hours-long standoff in Ewa Beach ends with man dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound
He'eia Kea Boat Harbor near Kaneohe Bay
Body found in waters off Kaneohe Bay confirmed to be missing woman
Get the state's latest news updates and weather forecasts with the Hawaii News Now mobile app
LIVE: Watch HNN
Yolando Pusi mug
Woman found guilty of stealing over $20K from retail stores sentenced to prison
Trailer stolen from Waikiki lot using rental van
$150,000 food truck stolen in Waikiki recovered on Oahu’s North Shore

Latest News

Reactions to SCOTUS decision on affirmative action
Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
A White House wannabe for sale could give homebuyers their very own Oval Office!
White House replica goes on sale for nearly $39 million
Illegal game room exposed along busy corridor