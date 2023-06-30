Trade Winds today, lighter winds tomorrow, Breezy Trades returning Monday.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to bring us some nice breezes in the moderate range thru the weekend. Nice weather today as we start the holiday weekend. We could see some enhanced showers Saturday and Sunday but mostly in the overnight to early morning hours; Trade winds return full on Monday with locally breezy conditions thru Wednesday.

No marine warnings currently in effect for Hawaiian Waters. SMALL surf on all shorelines with 1-3 today and tomorrow; no significant swells for the next 7 days.

