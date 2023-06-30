Tributes
Trade Winds today, lighter winds tomorrow, Breezy Trades returning Monday.

Small surf all shores; no marine warnings in effect for Hawaiian Waters. It’s going to be a great weekend.
Trade winds will continue to bring us some nice breezes in the moderate range thru the weekend. Nice weather today as we start the holiday weekend. We could see some enhanced showers Saturday and Sunday but mostly in the overnight to early morning hours; Trade winds return full on Monday with locally breezy conditions thru Wednesday.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:09 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will continue to bring us some nice breezes in the moderate range thru the weekend. Nice weather today as we start the holiday weekend. We could see some enhanced showers Saturday and Sunday but mostly in the overnight to early morning hours; Trade winds return full on Monday with locally breezy conditions thru Wednesday.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

No marine warnings currently in effect for Hawaiian Waters. SMALL surf on all shorelines with 1-3 today and tomorrow; no significant swells for the next 7 days.

