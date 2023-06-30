Tributes
Sriracha prices spiking in online markets amid prolonged shortage

The prolonged shortage of Sriracha sauce is sending prices through the roof.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:28 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
(CNN) – First it was the eggs, and now it’s a popular hot sauce.

Prices for Sriracha are through the roof because of supply problems.

On eBay, a 28-ounce bottle was selling for nearly $70 as of Thursday night. It’s no better on Amazon, where a pair of bottles were selling for up to $124.

Huy Fong Foods, the manufacturer of the sauce, said the company has had a shortage of the key ingredient, the spicy chili peppers, for the past three years.

A spokesperson said they’re trying to put measures in place to avoid future shortages, but in the meantime, they have no idea when supplies will catch up with demand.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

